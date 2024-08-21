Cup of Joe’s Celebrates New Ownership, Location and Hours

Due a change in location, a ribbon cutting was in order for the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) and Cup of Joe’s. The business was recently purchased from Doug and Camie Stilson by Shanna Magnuson, prompting the re-location as well as new hours of operations.

Cup of Joe’s is now open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays. On Sundays, the business is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location features a drive-up window, a patio area with outdoor seating and staff that specializes in drinks of all types. A myriad of coffee, hot chocolate, smoothies and other fruit-based berry drinks.

The ECBC explained that, in the future, the other building will house a laundry area, showers and a lounge. Crash pads can be rented to boulderers as needed and those that want to represent the business can purchase Cup of Joe’s coffee cups and t-shirts. Those that want the deliciousness of Cup of Joe’s at home can even purchase coffee beans.

“The Emery County Business Chamber was on hand at the grand opening celebration and hosted a ribbon cutting. Gettin Our Smoke On came out with their BBQ truck to provide lunch,” the ECBC stated. “Levi Maughan had his spray paint art booth set up at the grand opening. The Emery County Royalty took part in the ribbon cutting event.”