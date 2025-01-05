Curtis Sworn In as United States Senator for Utah

Press Release

Washington, D.C. – Today, John R. Curtis was sworn in as the United States Senator representing Utah. Senator Curtis—a Republican—took the oath of office this afternoon on the Senate Floor in the U.S. Capitol. Curtis brings extensive experience to the Senate, having passed over 20 bills into law during his tenure representing Utah’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to his service in Congress, Curtis was a small business owner and served as Mayor of Provo, Utah, for eight years.

In the 119th Congress, Senator Curtis will serve on the Senate Committees on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; Environment and Public Works; Foreign Relations; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

“Utah’s values are pioneer values—grit, determination, and a commitment to building strong communities where everyone can thrive. It is this pioneer spirit, both past and present, that has made Utah a shining example for the nation,” said Senator Curtis. “Washington needs this type of principled leadership to ensure America’s continued success. Throughout my life, I’ve worked to emulate these values, and I am honored to carry them forward as I serve in the United States Senate.”

Senator Curtis also expressed his gratitude to the people of Utah for entrusting him with this responsibility:

“I am deeply grateful to Utahns for their trust and support as we tackle the pressing challenges ahead. I am committed to finding consensus and advancing principled legislation to address critical issues: tackling the national debt, reforming Social Security, unleashing American energy, confronting China’s aggression, managing federal lands, and advancing a conservative approach to climate. These priorities reflect the pioneer values and American principles that guide me, and I am eager to get to work.”

Background:

During his seven years representing Utah’s Third Congressional District, then-Representative Curtis passed over 20 pieces of legislation into law. His accomplishments include better public land management, combating human trafficking, reducing burdensome regulations on small businesses, and more. He founded the Conservative Climate Caucus and was ranked by the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking as the 9th most effective Republican member of Congress. In 2023, his office earned recognition as the best in Congress for constituent accountability and accessibility.

Senator Curtis has built an international reputation for advancing American energy solutions that unleash U.S. clean fuels, strengthen the economy, enhance national security, ensure energy independence, and reduce global emissions simultaneously. He believes America must not only achieve energy independence but lead as an energy-dominant nation. Beyond energy, the Senator prioritizes strategic policies addressing China, fiscal responsibility, and solutions for broken social programs.

Before his time in Congress, Senator Curtis was a small business owner and a proven problem solver. He served as Mayor of Provo City for eight years, earning a 94% approval rating and being named the “Top Elected Official on Social Media” in 2015. His leadership was recognized with awards such as the Silicon Slopes Community Hero, UVU’s Civic Innovator Award, and Utah Valley Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Senator Curtis has been married to his wife, Sue, for 42 years. Together, they have six children and 17 grandchildren. Their family motto, “In Unity There is Strength,” continues to guide how he serves, works, and lives.

