Curtis Unstoppable in First Quarter, Leading to Emery Win

The Emery Spartans girls’ basketball team made their way to Mt. Pleasant for a region matchup against the North Sanpete Hawks. The Hawks were coming off of a loss to Manti (49-28) and Emery was fresh off the rivalry win over Carbon (58-38).

On the Spartans first possession, Saige Curtis knocked down a shot for three points with the assists from Kali Jensen. Jensen then found Katelyn Nielsen under the hoop for another great assist, as Emery was feeling comfortable on the road. After another post score from Nielsen, Jensen entered the scoring column as she hit a three from beyond the arc, resulting in Emery quickly taking a six-point lead.

Curtis’s shot was looking great, as she knocked down another three-pointer for Emery, going 2-2 in the first few minutes. Skylee Guymon then made a nice contested shot in the post as she was fouled, completing the and-one opportunity, bringing the lead to 10. Jensen found Curtis again and she was on fire, scoring her third three-pointer in the first quarter. Less than a minute later, KaBree Gordon found Curtis in her spot, as she scored yet another three-pointer for Emery.

At the end of the first quarter, the lead was now at 31-10, with the Spartans shooting a very high percentage, building a comfortable lead. For the next three quarters the game was fairly even, as the game eventually came to an end, 62-45, with Emery in full control throughout the game.

Curtis ended the night with five three-pointers for 15 points, as well as four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Nielsen also scored 15 points for Emery, with three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Guymon finished the night with eight points, five rebounds and two steals for her team. Megan Stilson had eight points as well, with four assists, two steals and a block. Jensen had five assists on the night with a couple steals and Carlie Hurst finished the game with four points as the Spartans received win number four in Region 12.

Juab, Richfield and Canyon View all sit atop of the region standing with a 5-1 record. They are followed by Emery (4-2), Manti (2-4), North Sanpete (2-4), Carbon (0-5) and Delta (0-5). Next up for Emery, they will host the Juab Wasps on Jan. 14 at the Spartan Center.