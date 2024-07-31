CVAA to Begin Charging Gate Fees at Certain School Sporting Events

With the 2024-25 school year just around the corner, an announcement was made that the Castle Valley Athletic Association (CVAA) will begin charging gate fees at sporting events that require officials.

The gate fees are to help cover some of the costs of officials for the activities. Due to the physical landscape at some of the schools, it was stated that football will be the only sport that will not charge this school year that requires officials.

For middle school volleyball and basketball, gate fees will be $3 per student, $5 per adult and $10 for immediate family members such as parents and siblings.

For sports such as track, cross country, etc., there will not be a charge as these sports do not require officials to facilitate the events. The CVAA expressed appreciation for understanding and cooperation with the change.

The schools that this will include are Canyon View Middle School, Green River High School, Helper Middle School, Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School, Mont Harmon Middle School, Pinnacle Canyon Academy and San Rafael Middle School.