CVAA Volleyball Tournament *Photo Gallery*

On Tuesday, local teams from the Carbon, Emery and Grand County came together for the 2024 Castle Valley Athletic Association’s middle school volleyball tournament. The teams competed in a double elimination bracket inside USU Eastern’s BDAC and Mont Harmons gymnasium.

The teams competing in the tournament were San Rafael, Helper, Mont Harmon, Green River, Canyon View, Pinnacle and Moab. The tournament began early in the morning at 9 a.m. with Helper, Mont Harmon and Canyon View getting the first round win, joining Moab, who had the first round bye. Moab was able to defeat Helper in round two, along with Mont Harmon getting the win over Canyon View.

Green River would pull off the win over Pinnacle in the consolation bracket, but fall to Helper in their next match. San Rafael battled the crosstown team, but would fall to Canyon View, earning the Bulldogs a match with the Rams. Helper would fall to the Canyon View squad, advancing them to the final three teams. Mont Harmon fell to Moab in the winners bracket, as they would see Canyon View once again.

The Pirates and Bulldogs continued their back-and-forth competition, as they have during the regular season. The match would go into set three, tied at 14 each. In the match of the tournament, both teams gave it their all, putting on an excellent show, ending with Canyon View earning the shot at the championship against Moab.

The tough Moab squad would show why they earned the number one seed in the tournament, not after a lack of effort by the opposing teams. Moab would secure the win in four sets, crowning them as the 2024 CVAA Tournament champions.