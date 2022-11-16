CVCT Opening Weekend a Success

Press Release

The Castle Valley Community Theater (CVCT) opened its fall show last weekend to full houses. Audiences were entertained by the production “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” as CVCT returns from a three-year absence due to COVID-19 and related health concerns. This show continues it run on Nov. 17-19 at 7 p.m. on Mont Harmon Middle School’s stage.

This show is a great introduction to the Christmas season. The Herdman children, the obnoxious and naughty kids in the neighborhood, are expected to ruin the annual church Christmas pageant. However, after the troubled rehearsals, a fire in the ladies room and drinking of the communion wine, everyone learns the real meaning of Christmas – even the Herdmans.

In addition to the production, audiences enjoy mini-concerts presented by local musical artists. Brianna Manning, Wes Thompson and Audrey Hatch are our main musical performers with Mekette Hodges and Anneliese Clark making appearances with Audrey Hatch. These mini-concerts have been praised by the audience. They are a great segue to our performances.

CVCT was started in Carbon County in 1957. Productions throughout the years include dramas, musicals and even a radio show. Community members make up CVCT’s Board of Directors and anyone is invited to join CVCT as a member of the theater. If you are interested in becoming a member, please talk to someone at the ticket table at the show or message us on our Facebook page at Castle Valley Community Theater.

Come see the show. You won’t be disappointed.