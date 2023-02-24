CVMS Hosts CVAA Basketball Tournament

Canyon View Middle School (CVMS) hosted the CVAA basketball tournament on Feb. 22. The tournament featured a six-team, single-elimination bracket.

For the boys’ tournament, the morning began with Helper Middle School (HMS) versus Pinnacle Canyon Academy (PCA) at 9 a.m. Helper was triumphant in that battle.

Following, CVMS faced Green River at 10:30 a.m., triumphing over the Pirates. At 1 p.m., HMS faced San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) and were defeated. In the 2:15 p.m. game between CVMS and Mont Harmon Middle School (MHMS), Mont Harmon was victorious.

This meant that the Boys’ CVAA Championship game was between SRMS and MHMS. It began at 7:30 p.m. that evening and saw the final victor as MHMS at 63-51.

In the girls’ bracket, games began at 11:45 a.m., with HMS and PCA facing off first. The Rams were victorious in this game before turning to face SRMS at 3:30 p.m. San Rafael took this game 57-25. Meanwhile, CVMS and MHMS faced off at 4:45 p.m., with Mont Harmon taking the win at 40-19.

With this, the championship game was between SRMS and MHMS. The win went to SRMS at 51-46, leaving the San Rafael girls’ team undefeated this season with a record of 8-0.