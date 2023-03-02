CWE Students Learn About Rare Diseases

On Tuesday, students at Cottonwood Elementary School (CWE) recognized Rare Disease Day, a day is hosted on the last day of February.

The day aims to raise awareness for rare diseases and improve access to treatment and medical representation for individuals that have rare diseases. Cottonwood’s Mrs. Sitterud visited each class and gave a short presentation on various rare diseases.

“It was such a great experience for our students,” CWE shared. “A huge thank you to Mrs. Sitterud for her time and willingness to share with our students.”