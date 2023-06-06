D.A.R.E Graduates Treated to Barbecue

Before the school year drew to a close, members of the Price City Police Department (PCPD) visited the Castle Heights Elementary (CHE) D.A.R.E graduation class to celebrate with them in style.

With generous donations and support that came from Market Express, Lin’s Market and the staff of CHE, the law enforcement officers were able to provide a barbecue lunch for the students that worked hard throughout the year.

“Special thanks to our D.A.R.E officers (Det. Rigby, SRO Judd, Sgt. Maynes) and our chief of police and mayor for showing up to help and support this great program,” the PCPD shared. “Wishing everyone a fun and safe summer!”