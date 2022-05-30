Daily Limit Increased at Oweep Creek, Porcupine Lake Due to Upcoming Treatments

DWR News Release

The daily fishing limit increased to 16 fish at Oweep Creek and its tributaries in Duchesne County on Friday, which will allow anglers to catch and keep more fish before upcoming restoration projects in those areas.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Director J. Shirley issued the emergency change to the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook on May 27 to give anglers the opportunity to catch and keep more fish at Oweep Creek and its tributaries, including Porcupine Lake. The daily limit has been increased from four trout to 16 trout, effective immediately.

These waterbodies in the Lake Fork drainage of the High Uintas will be treated with rotenone this summer in an effort to remove fertile, non-native brook trout. Rotenone is a natural substance that comes from the roots of a tropical plant in the bean family. It’s lethal to fish but isn’t dangerous to people, pets or other wildlife, especially in the extremely low quantities that biologists use.

Rotenone treatments have proven to be an effective management tool when waterbodies are overrun by certain fish species, and this project is one of the first steps in restoring native Colorado River cutthroat trout to this drainage area. Another rotenone treatment will be conducted next year as well. Oweep Creek and Porcupine Lake will be stocked with Colorado River cutthroat trout after the treatments have been completed.

The increased fish limit went into effect May 27 and will remain in effect until July 31, 2022. All other rules established in the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook remain in effect.