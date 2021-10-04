Dan Clark Morgan Jr. was born June 19, 1972, in Denver, Colorado to Dan Clark Morgan Sr. (Sandy) and Karen L. Manning (Seth).

Dan was known for always being the life of the party and always having a funny joke or story to tell. Whether it was a bad day or a good day he knew how to put a smile on someone’s face. Dan never crossed paths with anyone that he didn’t leave an impact on. Even though he was a large man, his heart was larger and made of gold.

Dan was known for always playing a joke on someone, especially his oldest sister. Dan was proud of his little brother for raising his family and always providing for his children.

When living in Salt Lake City, Utah he ran an IT department for many years and was extremely talented at it. As time went on, Dan then moved to Orangeville, Utah to be closer with family. On September 28, 2021, Dan’s Golden heart stopped beating and he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Dan is survived by his parents Dan Clark Morgan Sr. (Sandy) of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Karen L. Manning (Seth) of Orangeville, Utah, his sisters Anna Morgan of Orangeville Utah, Kim (John) Matson of Santaquin, Utah, Desie (Larry) Martinez of Vernal, Utah, Samantha (Wes) Ray of Salt Lake City, Utah, Amber (Marcus) Brooks, brother Chis (Jennifer) Morgan of Orangeville, Utah, step-brothers Mac Morgan of Pleasant Grove, Utah Jefferson (Sarah) Manning of Castle Dale, Utah, Seth Smith of Castle Dale, Utah, step-sister Kelly Ross-Horn of Orangeville, Utah. Dan is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, his friend Stacey and his little dog Festus.

Dan was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Tom (Ronda) Campbell, great-uncle Barry Campbell, great-aunt Emily Hewitt, his Grandparents Pete (Dee) Campbell, Merle (Max) Williams, LaRae (Joel) Erickson, Uncle Jessie Erickson, and Aunt Cheryl Campbell.

Dan looked forward to the yearly visits from his sister Kim during his birthday week. Those two were inseparable during that time. His two younger sisters he nicknamed Farah and Helen. He always hung up from talking to his sisters with saying if loving you is wrong, I don’t want to be right, instead of goodbye.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Emery County Nursing Home and Rehab for being so wonderful to Dan. Also, we would like to thank his home health nurse Ashley, Dr. Gagon, and his nurses Susan and Jamie.

A memorial service will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Orangeville 2nd Ward building located at 45 West 100 South, Orangeville, Utah.

Services are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and sign the online guest book at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.