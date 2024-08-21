Daniel Russell Owen, 74, died in a Rome, GA hospital on November 17, 2023, after a six-weekhospital stay for Kidney Failure and Congestive Heart Failure.

Dan was born on March 26, 1949, to Thomas F. and Marjorie McDougall Owen in Dragerton, Utah. After graduating from East Carbon High School, he attended two years of college at the College of Eastern Utah in Price, UT. Then attended one year of college at Cedar City University, before enlisting in the US Army. He was stationed in Hampton, VA at the US Army Recruiting Command where he met his future wife Karen E. Major. They were married on September 16, 1972. He served three years in the Army and then one year in the Army Reserves at Fort Douglas, Utah.

After his time in the military, he worked at Auerbach’s Department store while attending the University of Utah in Salt Lake City majoring in Business Management. From there he moved back to Virginia and worked for another department store, Thalhimers for six years. He was then hired to manage the Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, D.C., where he worked for seven years. In 1989, he moved with his wife and two children to Edina, MN to manage three shopping malls. He was in this job for three years and was promoted to Senior Vice President of Third Party Group, Midwest and Eastern Regions when he went to work for General Growth Properties. He stayed with General Growth for 12 years. He was then hired by Jones Lang LaSalle in Atlanta, GA as a Senior Vice President. He was responsible for 45 regional malls and five regional vice presidents. After working for Jones Lang Lasalle he went to work for Madison Marquette in Washington D.C., working remotely from Atlanta, GA. He worked with them for seven years before retiring. After he retired, he started his own business management and consulting company.

He loved construction and remodeling work. He remodeled several homes, his own and a few he resold.

Family was important to Dan. He and Karen raised two children together – Erik and Hillary. The highlight of his life was his four grandchildren – Aelan, Oliver, Gus and Louisa.

Dan is survived by his two children, four grandchildren, living in Georgia and by his two nieces and two nephews living in Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers Tommy and Terry, his two sisters Cheryl and Joyce and one of his nieces Terri Dawn.

Grave dedication will be 11:00 am Friday August 30th, 2024, at the Price City Cemetery, with a gathering of family and friends at Pioneer Park in Price, Utah following the grave dedication.