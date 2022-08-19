“A Utah Man’’

Dan R. Baker, the heart of our family, passed away Monday afternoon in an accident doing what he loved most, working with his race horses in Wyoming.

Dan was born to Paul Baker and Norma Semken on September 11, 1949 in Price, Utah. He was the youngest of four children. In 1970 he married LuJuana (divorced). Tina, Camille, and Dannie were born. Later on, Dan and LuJuana added grandkids Lacey and Chris to the family. In 2000, he married the love of his life Patricia Charlene Paice, which then added six more kids to the family; Heather, Ericka, Ryan, Ray, Brandt, and Cash. In 2013, Dan and Patricia adopted grandkids Mercedees and Rexten, adding to the already large family. They spent the first three years of marriage in Pittsburg, PA, then moved back home to Price, UT to help his mother until her passing, then to Beaver, UT where they now reside.

His family was most proud of the fact that all of them helped build their home from the ground up on the Old Wellington Road. The house was dubbed “Baker’s Four Acres” which was proudly displayed in the front of the house. Living on this property set the stage for a wonderful childhood filled with farming and ranching which later became a big part of who Dan was. It also provided a strong work ethic which became a part of his character throughout his life.

He attended elementary, middle school, and high school in Price and had many life-long friends that he grew up with. He loved playing football and wrestled during his high school years and graduated from Carbon High in 1967 at which point he decided to enter the service under the branch of the Army. His father and his brother did not take this decision well as they were both Navy men. He enlisted in the 173rd Airborne Division and went off to Viet Nam when he was 18 years old. While there he saved all of his pay to purchase his dream car, a green SS Camaro which arrived in Price when he got out of the service. The green Camaro could be seen all over the county as he loved racing it. He rarely talked about Viet Nam but for an 18 year-old you could tell it was an eye opener for a young farm boy. When he arrived home, it was to a country that did not welcome him at the time, but he was what you would call still very “Gung-Ho” and believed strongly in his military role. His adjustment wasn’t easy to civilian life but he soon found a job at US Steel in Dragerton, Utah, as an intern in the Engineering Department.

His life took a new direction into college life, he decided to attend College of Eastern Utah. He met mentors there who guided him and gave him the self-esteem he needed to continue his studies. He always gave them credit for their belief in him. There was no doubt that he was bright and was accepted to the University of Utah and received a scholarship to the University of Utah Mining Engineering Program. He was truly a “Utah Man” as the song goes. He received a BS degree in Mining Engineering and was a Magna Cum Laude graduate in 1976. (He always teased his co-engineers that Utah was a better school than the Colorado School of Mines.) He became a huge fan of the USU football program and belonged to the Crimson Club. Mining was going strong at this time and he had his pick of jobs and salaries. He was one of the youngest men to be making the salary that he finally took. He was on his way in the mining world and loved it. His career was quite extensive, and he held management and executive positions with Kaiser Steel, Utah Power & Light as a Vice-President, York Canyon Raton, Pacific-Power, Consol Energy, Horizon, and Bronco Energy. He received the John E. Wilson Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2002 from the University of Utah. Dan participated in the Wilberg Mine Disaster Rescue efforts in 1984 with his rescue crew from Raton, New Mexico and was underground in the rescue attempt. He later decided that he wanted to open his own mine and initiated the financing and investors needed for this operation which presently employs over 80 men today. This was a feat, and he should be given kudos for it as the mining industry was coming to a close. He had the heart of a coal miner and enjoyed the challenges of mining and especially the comradery of the miners. He studied his craft in China, Japan, England, Germany, France, and India.

As hard as he worked, he also played hard. He was an avid farmer, rancher and hunter. He often made time for these activities with friends. His real passion was working with his racehorses whether it was in California, New Mexico, or Wyoming. Dan had a keen sense of humor that attracted people from all walks of life and he had the ability to make young teenagers feel like they were grown and left his peers and old men feeling young again. Dan and Patricia enjoyed traveling and found themselves in Germany, Turkey, Hawaii and Italy. He could be fair, but it always was important to him that he was fair.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Paice Baker, his daughters Julie Sentkowski, Kristina Baker (Dedrick), Camille Clarke (David), Dannie Baker (Josh), Lacey Baker (Francisco) and Michael Christoper Baker. His stepchildren include Heather Christiansen, Ericka Christensen (Devan), Ryan Russ(Brianna), Ray Yardley, Brandt Yardley, Cash Yardley (Shaylee). His grandchildren include Bruce Nix (Jordyn), Kyre Nix, Deoindra Harrell, Samari Harrell, Ryce Celender, Chauncey Harrell, Kaitlin Christensen, Jocalyn Christensen, Britton Eyre, Navy Eyre, Makenzie Russ, and Paizlee Russ. His great grandchildren are Leevi Baker, Devontae Nix, Melia Nix, Susan Mejia, Francisco Mejia Jr., and Kove Young. His sister, Carole Frandsen; nephews Danny, David, Paul, Shawn, and John, and his nieces Ann and Dawn.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marilyn, and his brother Clifford.

Funeral services include a viewing held on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main, Price, UT). A viewing and funeral service on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 with the viewing from 10:00 – 11:30am and the funeral service at 12:00pm at the Beaver 5th Ward LDS Church (1350 East 200 North, Beaver, UT). Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery (Beaver, UT) under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences may be left and a live stream of the funeral service may be viewed on Dan’s obituary page at www.mortuary.org.