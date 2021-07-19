Daniel Ray Bishop, 89, of American Fork, passed away at home surrounded by his family July 17, 2021.

Born October 15, 1931 in Cleveland, Utah the son of Don Penuel Bishop and Esther Jensen. He married Peggy Joy Flinn in Phenix City, Alabama September 7, 1952 their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple June 19, 1959.

Ray was the owner of Bishop Machine Works in American Fork where he worked with many of his family over the years. He loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, and BYU Football. He enjoyed ranching and gardening. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Bishop for 9 years. Ray served in the Army Rangers during the Korean War training paratroopers at Fort Benning, GA. He also served in the Boy Scouts program for most of his life and received the prestigious Silver Beaver award.

Survivors include his wife Peggy, children Terry (Susan) Bishop, Stacie Bishop (wife of Paul, deceased), Thomas (Cherie) Bishop, Mark (Kathryn) Bishop, Sarah (Kirk) Smith, Thelma (Ryon) Davies, 23 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Daniel Ray Bishop Jr. and Douglas Paul Bishop, a granddaughter, Abagail Elise Bishop, two brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held Thursday July 22, 2021 at 11:00 am in the American Fork 5th Ward, 285 South 300 East, Am. Fork. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at the American Fork 5th Ward and Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church prior to the services. Burial in the American Fork Cemetery with military honors.