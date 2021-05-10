Danielle Pendergrass Honored for Innovation in the Pandemic

May is a month that is also known as National Nurses Month, which is a time to highlight and pay tribute to the nurses that work tirelessly everyday for others’ lives and safety.

2020 was a particularly grueling year for nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. With this in mind, Johnson & Johnson had a feature on its website that boasted 15 nurses that have made a difference in healthcare during such a difficult time. Carbon County’s own Danielle Pendergrass of Eastern Utah Women’s Health was one of the nurses that were represented.

Eastern Utah Women’s Health is well-known in the area for the services that are provided for the female population. The feature spoke on how Pendergrass, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, worked to embrace a new way of providing services to her patients in rural Utah.

When restrictions began to be set firmly in place to protect all through the pandemic, Pendergrass looked to technology to ensure that her patients could still be served with telehealth visits. Through this innovation and these virtual and phone visits, Pendergrass stated that she has reached many women that otherwise would not have been able to receive needed care and assistance.

Pendergrass has always worked tirelessly and passionately for women’s healthcare and it has paid off for not only her patients, but for her clinic, as she has garnered national recognition and has been featured on multiple platforms. The feature also spoke on how Pendergrass was instrumental in changing Utah’s Medicaid policy to allow nurse practitioners to directly bill and be reimbursed by Medicaid at 100% of the physician’s rate.

Eastern Utah Women’s Health is located at 77 South 600 East in Price. Those that are interested in learning more about the clinic or possibly arranging an appointment with Pendergrass and her experienced staff may call (435) 637-0313.