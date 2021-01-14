Danule Wil Feichko passed away at the age of 42 in Price, Utah. He was a resident of Price, Utah. Danule was born on October 25, 1978 at Castleview Hospital to Annette Pitchford Sherman and step father Gene Feichko. He was raised around Price on a farm until he was 11 years old, at 13 he moved to Montana and finished High School and went on to get married to Shawna Tipton in August 2003 and he had 1 child and 2 stepchildren. They were later divorced and he moved back to Price, Utah and fathered 2 children and 1 stepchild.

He is survived by his mother Annette Pitchford, uncle Arland Sherman, grandpa Sherman, children Danny, Jesse, Stormy, stepchildren Johnatahn, Dustin, Casidey, 2 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by uncle Marshell, grandmother Jeannett, great grandmothers and great grandfathers, and many others.

A memorial services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 620 North Main, Huntington, Utah.

