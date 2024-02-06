DAR Good Citizen Scholarship Goes to Emery High Student

EHS Press Release

Congratulations to Emery High senior Tyson Laws for being chosen as the recipient of the Emery High School Good Citizen Scholarship Award. Students compete in the scholarship competition by submitting an essay about the qualities it takes to be a good citizen. Laws’ essay was chosen as the winning essay by a committee of people in the community.

The committee would like to commend each and every student who submitted an essay. Laws will receive the scholarship award during the Awards Assembly at Emery High School in May. Congratulations, Tyson!