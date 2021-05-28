DARE Program Graduates Honored by the Price City Police Department

The Price City Police Department (PCPD) recently honored the students of Castle Heights, Creekview and Wellington elementary schools, along with Mont Harmon Middle School students, that completed the 2021 DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program.

“Our officers have a lot of fun teaching and interacting with the students from each of these schools and we cannot thank the Carbon School District and each of these schools enough for allowing us the opportunity to continue with this program,” shared the PCPD.

Price City Police Officers Mikey Montoya and Brandon Rigby took over teaching the Castle Heights students this year and organized an end-of-the-year barbecue for the fifth grade Knights. This was accomplished with the help of a generous donation from a local business.

For several years, Sergeant Kelly Maynes has been in charge of the DARE program and taught the program to the fifth grade students at Creekview, while SRO Detective Brian Judd taught at Mont Harmon Middle School. Judd also stepped in to finish out the program for the fifth grade classes in Wellington.

“The Price City Police would like to wish all our students congratulations on finishing out a very strange last couple of years and we hope everyone has a safe and healthy summer,” the PCPD shared.