Dark Skies Activities Coming to Helper

Helper City will be visited by the University of Utah Dark Skies students this Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18. The students will be taking light readings in the evenings from different areas in Helper to go along with a variety of other activities.

A star party is planned for Friday at dusk in the Helper Cemetery parking lot. The students and local astronomers will be present and those interested in dark skies activities will be able to visit with them. Night sky photography and stargazing will also be conducted.

On the morning of March 18, beginning at 10 a.m., there will be a Main Street and River Walkway tour of the Solar System, which will be led by Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman.

Continuing into Saturday, there will be a community meeting at 3 p.m. in the Helper Auditorium. This will give those interested an opportunity to learn about dark skies and the best lighting practices for safety. It will also feature a question and answer period.

To round out the activities, stargazing will be hosted once again on Saturday evening. However, the events that pertain particularly to clear skies will be cancelled if there is cloud cover.