Darla Mortensen Moore

Darla Nancy Mortensen Moore came into this world on February 1, 1956, and passed away on October 13, 2021. She was born to Jane J Woolsey and Arden W Mortensen, the fourth of five children and the only girl.

Darla learned early in life that the way to her brothers’ hearts was through their stomachs. She learned to cook and make all sorts of goodies, which her brothers and their friends truly appreciated.

Darla attended schools in Price, Utah, graduating from Carbon High School. She then attended Southeast Utah University where she graduated with a bachelor degree in music. Darla loved music and loved teaching. She taught school in Utah and Nevada. She influenced hundreds of students to live and appreciate music, whether playing an instrument or singing.

She retired from being a music teacher after 30 years of service in the public school system. She moved to the Boise, Idaho area ten years ago. She carried forward her love of music by singing in area church choirs, playing in a bell choir, and filling in as a substitute choral director on occasion. She continued to bake goodies to share with other, most especially cake pops. Darla also enjoyed working on ceramics to give out as gifts as well.

She married Kerrick M Moore on May 24, 1991 in Elko, Nevada. He passed away from complications of diabetes in September of 1998. Darla loved all of Kerrick’s family dearly, and they became her family.

Darla was preceded in death by Kerrick Moore (husband), Jane and Arden Mortensen (mom and dad).

Surviving members of her family: Christy Moore (stepdaughter), Bryson and Kameron Moore (stepsons), Craig and Kathy Moore (brother-in-law and wife), Trina Moore (sister-in-law), Kurtis and Leilani Moore (brother-in-law and wife), brother Drake (Marie) Mortensen, Keven (Deb) Mortensen, Murray Mortensen, and Boyd (Alma) Mortensen, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 North Latah Street Boise, Idaho. The service will be live streamed by the Relyea Funeral Chapel website.