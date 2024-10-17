Darryl Jay Smith

Feb. 2, 1947 – Oct. 14, 2024

Darryl passed away peacefully in his home in Price, UT, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Los Angeles, CA, to Jay and Marcena Smith and grew up in El Segundo, CA.

He started his career at the young age of 17 with the United States Air Force and ended it with the Utah Highway Patrol. He is survived by his loving wife Callie, children Janene Wickman, Michelle Smith, Jesse Smith, Candice (Fidel) Garcia Sanchez, Nicole (Andrew) Bozzelli, Chelsea (Spencer) Roberg, grandchildren Nicki, Gabriel, Diego, Dominic, Damen, Zander and Izzy, great grandchildren AyeLah (his favorite nurse) and Kaygen, and two sisters, Linda and Kim.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Jay and Marci and grandson Nickolas.

There will be no funeral services, as his body was donated to medical science at the University of Utah, per his request.

The family would like to thank the staff at CNS for their excellent care and compassion throughout this process. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation.