Dave Smith Memorial Duals 2024

Carbon High School hosted the annual Dave Smith Memorial Duals over the weekend with Juan Diego, Monticello, Dolores, ALA, San Juan, Maple Mountain and Emery all in attendance. Dave Smith is a 2019 inductee in the Utah USA Wrestling Hall of Fame, who coached the Dinos for nine years.

Smith coached wrestling for 27 years, where he not only mentored his wrestlers, but wrestlers from other teams, and had impacted many lives. During his coaching tenure, he coached 54 individual State Champions, 11 high school wrestling All-Americans, 3 four-time individual Utah State Wrestling Champions and multiple two-time state champions. Smith was named Region Coach of the year nine times and named state coach of the year 10 times, as well as coaching three Utah State Championship Teams, and many runner-up teams.

Beginning in the 106-weight class, Xaivier Nelson (EHS) went 6-0 in his matches, defeating four of his opponents by fall. In the 113 class, Jantz Greenhalgh (CHS) also went undefeated, ending the tournament 9-0, finishing with five wins by fall and three tech falls.

Next up in the 120 class, Gage Lefler (CHS) would also secure nine wins over the weekend. Lefler ended with eight of his nine wins coming by pinning his opponents. In the same weight class, Trent Gilbert (EHS) finished with a great 8-1 record, with seven coming from wins by fall. Continuing at 120, Ryder Rollins (EHS) ended the tournament with a 7-2 record, defeating six opponents via pin.

Dixon Peacock (EHS) had a solid showing with a record of 9-0 in the duals. He received six wins by fall in the 126-weight class. In the 132 class, Koen Labrum (CHS) would go 7-2 in his matches, with five wins by pin. In the same class, Izzac McIntyre (CHS) finished four of his opponents by fall, ending with a 5-4 record.

Riker O’hearon (CHS) finished with an undefeated record, going 9-0, finishing seven opponents by fall. Easton Olsen (EHS) and Corbin Jensen (EHS) both finished with a 3-1 record in the 138-weight class. Moving to the 144 class, Trace Crespin (CHS) finished the weekend with a 7-2 record, getting two of his wins by pin. In the same class, LaShawn Duran (CHS) went 6-3, earning five wins by fall.

Heading to the 175-weight class, Boden Christman (EHS) went 4-0 and his teammate, Hazen Meccariello (EHS) finished at 3-0 for the Spartans. Eleke Lang (CHS) finished with a 5-2 record, receiving three wins by pin. In the same class, Gavin Fausett (CHS) went 4-3, getting three of his wins by fall.

Devon Byars (EHS) was solid in the 190 class, earning six of his wins by pin, as he went 9-0 at the duals. Daxton Mower (CHS) finished at 7-2 in the 215 class, as he finished with six of his wins by fall. In the 285 class, Jared Simmons (CHS) finished five of his opponents via fall, going 6-3.

Next up for the Dinos, they will travel to South Summit for a dual on Wednesday. The Spartans will be on the road as well, facing Canyon View on Tuesday and Maple Mountain on Wednesday.