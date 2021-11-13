David George Burnham was born April 13, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in Price, Utah with his parents Ed and Kathryn and 6 siblings Linda, Gary, Connie, Kelly, Lisa and JoRetta.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Southern California.

David married Karen Joan Cramer on June 25, 1977 in the Los Angeles Temple. They have been married 44+ years. David and Karen have 5 amazing children.

David and Karen spent most of their married life raising their family in Southern California where he worked for the Orange County Probation department until he retired. He made many lifelong friends.

They moved to Lehi, Utah in 2017. Dave was living his dream, fishing whenever he could, hunting and just driving around. He recently took up the hobby of gold mining and learning to play the piano.

Dave passed away on November 8, 2021 at the young age of 67. He is greatly missed but has left a great legacy. He touched the lives of many people.

Dave was a prankster, loved to tease his grandchildren and was a wonderful husband. He frequently found himself in numerous scrapes that made for great stories. He loved his children, his son in laws and future daughter in law, and his grandchildren with all his heart.

Dave is survived by his wife Karen and his five children Kori (Kevin) Smith, Traci (Cameron) Price, Tami Burnham, Kati (Carlos Cabrera) and Cameron (Nicki Horner) Burnham and 11 grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1929 West 1500 North, Lehi, Utah. Interment, Orangeville City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmorutary.com.