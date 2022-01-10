David Jack Elliott passed away January 5, 2022 in Price, Utah. David was born in Springville, Utah on September 16, 1937 to Jack and Ida Johnson Elliott. He was the oldest of 4 children. He was raised in Provo graduating from Provo High School.

He married Muriel Monson in 1957 and they raised 4 children in Pleasant Grove, Utah. They later divorced.

He moved to Salina, Utah when he bought the Salina Trading Post. That is where he met Barbara Scott, a divorced mother of 6. They married in 1998. He later adopted her two youngest daughters, Felicia and Keyara. They eventually moved to Emery, Utah.

David did many things in his life, including working at a cement factory in his early years, to traveling the western states sharpening clipper blades and scissors. He drove his motor home with his workshop in it, pulling up to customers’ shops. He left a string of sharp blades and friends wherever he went.

David loved many things, including animals. He always had multiple, from horses, to dogs and goats. He was an honest, hard worker and he loved to travel. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His greatest love was his family. At the time of his death, his family included 10 children, 19 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

We will all miss his blue jump suits and humor. He was proceeded in death by his parents and a grandson, He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Mary) Elliott; two sisters, Marjorie (Carl) Kimber, Florence (Cecil) Jacobsen; His wife, Barbara Elliott; 3 sons, Glen (Celia) Elliott, Douglas (Alice) Scott, Eric (Michelle) Scott; 7 daughters Tonya (Richard)Denning, Joy (Rod)Williams, Kaylene (Gary Bean) Elliott, Misty Marr, Karen( Dominic) Hermes, Felicia (Cory) Draper, Keyara Elliott; 19 grandchildren, Tyler, Eric (Kendall), and Kyle (Teelay) Morrison, Peter, Carice, and Bryce Elliott, Brock Williams, Hyrum (KaraLee) and Porter Marr, Adam Gutierrez, Marie and Sarah Hayes, Elizabeth Hermes, Alexander, Kohrbyn, EmmaLee, and Conner Scott, Desirae and Justin Draper; 5 great grandchildren Ethan, Sophie, Capri and Lilly Morrison, and Robert Hamner; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services are being handled by Heritage Funeral Home in Huntington, Utah, and will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Emery LDS Church at 65 North Center Street in Emery, Utah 84522 with a viewing from 9:30 am to 10:30 am and funeral services at 11 am.