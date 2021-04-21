David Lee Johnson, age 71, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Mesquite, Nevada from complications of liver cancer. He was born April 2, 1950 in Tomahawk, Wisconsin to Clarence and Viola Johnson. He had a 27 year relationship with the love of his life, Connie Morrey Seybold.

David grew up in Tomahawk where he excelled in football and socially, being selected by his peers as the homecoming king. Later he served two tours in the US Army in Vietnam. Following the Army, he worked as a painter living in Wisconsin, Arizona, California before settling in East Carbon, Utah for the last 27 years. He was a talented musician and enjoyed being the lead singer in his band called “Storm”.

Survivors include his companion, Connie Seybold of East Carbon, UT; son, Skooter Johnson of Broomfield, CO; daughter, Amanda Johnson of Key West, FL; one step son and three step daughters: Natalie Williams of Pleasant Grove, UT; Lori Engle of East Carbon, UT; Jason Scott of Spanish Fork, UT; Marnie Scott of Spanish Fork, UT; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren three brothers and five sisters. He was preceded in death by two brothers and one grandson, Brighton.

Graveside services will be Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. (MST) in the East Carbon Cemetery, Utah. A Memorial service will follow that evening at 6 p.m. at the East Carbon Park.