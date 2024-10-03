Davina Smith – Faithful Public Servant

Davina Smith’s motivation to run for a seat in the Utah State House is based on love. Smith is a mother of four, and wants rural Utah to continue to be livable for our children. “My kids are my biggest motivation to build a better world. I love rural Utah and I want there to be affordable housing, sufficient job options, and healthy communities so all of our kids can return and thrive here.”

Smith’s leadership philosophy is deeply rooted in an intrinsic desire to be of service. “Service leaders” listen, collaborate, heal divisiveness, build community, and generate solutions that work for the greater good. They are effective because they genuinely care about all the people they serve.

During this campaign, Davina Smith has traveled far and wide to meet with the citizens of District #69, and has listened earnestly to various perspectives. Smith is enthusiastic about engaging with folks from all points of view, regardless of whom they voted for in the past.

What type of representative do we deserve? One who cares deeply about people? One who is authentic, and stands up for what is beneficial to our community? One who has a proven track record of service? One who has been a life-long unifier?

We have a unique opportunity to elect a representative who honestly wants to serve ALL of us. Davina Smith will bring all of our stories to the Capitol. She will show us the true meaning of “representation.”

Marlene Israel

Kanab, Utah

ETV News invites you to share your opinions with its readers. Letters to the editor should include your full name, address and phone number. Only your name and the city you live in will be published. We do not publish anonymous letters. Letters can be emailed to etv@emerytelcom.com or mailed to ETV News, 625 E 100 N, Price, UT 84501.

*Disclaimer: The views expressed in Letters to the Editor are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or policy of ETV News or Emery Telcom.