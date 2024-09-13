Dayton King Leads the Way in Delta

The Carbon and Emery golf teams were set for their next event in Delta at the Sunset View golf course on Thursday. Richfield would end the day with the highest team score at 307, between their top four golfers. Delta (318) placed in second, followed by Juab (319), Carbon (328), Emery (342), Canyon View (375), Manti (386) and North Sanpete (386).

In the individual scores for the day, Dayton King had the best Gross Score overall, finishing with a 72 for the Dinos. Levi King (Carbon, 82) placed at thirteenth overall. Dempsey Toomer led the way for the Spartans with an 83, good enough for fifteenth. Rydge Butler of Carbon, along with Champ Justice and Alex Hansen of Emery, finished the day with a score of 84, making the top 20 golfers of the day.

They were followed by Cash Withers (Carbon, 26), Bronx Olsen (Emery, 29), Paxton Faulk (Carbon, 35), Ethan Gilbert (Emery, 36), Jacksone Bosche (Carbon, 40), Kolten Wilkinson (Carbon, 42) and Brendon Behunin (Emery, 46), rounding out the top 50 for the day.

Dayton King moves up in the overall region individual standings to the fifth overall position with an Average Adjusted Score of 75.07. Rydge Butler holds the seventh spot and Levi King is in the top ten at the ninth position. Alex Hansen and Dempsey Toomer are in the top 20, in the sixteenth and seventeenth spots.

The teams will make their way to Cedar City on Wednesday, as Canyon View host at the Cedar Ridge Golf Course.