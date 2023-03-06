D&C Discount Furniture Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

D&C Discount Furniture and More celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning. The ceremony was hosted in conjunction with the business’ grand opening celebration, which took place throughout the day.

Now located at 345 East Main Street in Price, D&C is owned and operated by Daniel White. The store has a wide variety of offerings, which have packed the new building. This includes new items as well as scratch and dent, overstock and more.

Beginning with furniture, customers can find items such a couches, dinette sets, TV stands, chairs and more. The store also sells coffee tables, benches, lamps and home decor. Moving throughout the store, there are items to suit each person. From appliances to tools and toys to outdoor gear, there is something for everyone.

D&C Discount Furniture and More is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store can be contacted at (435) 637-6877 while new items are uploaded each week on the business’ Facebook page.