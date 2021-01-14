De-Marcation Photo Exhibit Comes to Gallery East

USU Eastern Press Release

A Utah Arts & Museums Traveling Exhibition, curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman, will be on display at USU Eastern’s Gallery East. The exhibit, entitled “De-Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography,” will be exhibited from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29 in the Central Instruction Building (CIB).

“De-Marcation” was originally conceived by Amy Jorgensen (associate professor, photography, Snow College) to support the unique vision of artists in the state of Utah and to build on the rich discourse of image making in the region.

Early photographic surveys of the American West explored the physical territory; this portfolio examines the conceptual landscape of creative practice by photographic artists spanning the vast spaces of Utah.

The artists have strong connections to the state and their images represent a diversity beyond geographic boundaries; they interrupt convention and draw new lines. Intended to serve as a document of a historical moment, this portfolio was created as an act of generosity, especially through its inclusion of a younger generation of artists who represent not only the current state of photographic art, but also its future.

Included artists: Kimberly Anderson, Christine Baczek, David Baddley, Edward Bateman, David Brothers, Van Chu, Samuel Davis, Daniel George, Haynes Goodsell, Mark Hedengren, Amy Jorgensen, Natalie Kirk, Karalee Kuchar, Carsten Meier, Bernard C. Meyers, Andrew Patteson, Kim Raff, Nancy E. Rivera, Fazilat Soukhakian and Josh Winegar.

USU Eastern’s Gallery East is free and open to the public during the academic year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed weekends and holidays. The gallery observes COVID-19 precautions, including face coverings and a limit of 10 people in the gallery at one time. There will not be a reception for this exhibit.

Contact Noel Carmack at (435) 613-5241 or email noel.carmack@usu.edu for any questions about the exhibit.