DeAnn Cole “Annie”

DeAnn Cole departed this life on January 28, 2023 in Lehi, Utah peacefully to her Heavenly Father.

She was born 1969 in Price, Utah to Edward Dennis Cole and Dot Fausett. She was the oldest by 6 min to her fraternal twin sister, DeOnn. DeAnn loved being a twin even though they had many identity problems due to their names. DeAnn was unjustly accused of sluffing in high school because the teachers would often get them mixed up because the twins worked and went to school together. DeAnn often got into the habit of saying “we” and “our” instead of “I” and “my.” Because of this, her home teachers in college (who didn’t know she had a twin) thought she had a multiple-personality disorder. Although they were often unkindly compared, they loved each other and worked together. They were each other’s best friend.

In 1989, DeAnn graduated with an A.S. degree from Snow College. She obtained a B.S. degree in Pharmacy from the University of Utah. She then bit the bullet and received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2011 from the University of Florida. She also earned her BCPS. She loved working at flu clinics, performing clinical consults, and learning about diseases and how to treat them. She enjoyed decorating the immunization room with her own hiking photographs – “in order to distract the Prey.”

DeAnn loved to exercise. She loved to walk and lift weights and bike. If her neighbors didn’t see her out walking for a while, they knew something was wrong. She learned how to oil paint, but preferred photography because she loved to hike and take pictures. DeAnn enjoyed her trips to Bryce Canyon, Snow Canyon and Capitol Reef. She also loved to garden, cook, sew, crochet, make cards, and play the piano and organ.

DeAnn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through the joys and trials of life, she acquired a greater appreciation for the Atonement and Resurrection an a deep love for the Savior. She was grateful for the opportunity to experience life and learn what she did. She believed she had several tender mercies. As the soul can never die, she planned on continuing to learn and progress. When one door closes, another door opens. She learned on earth, she was supposed to learn, and now her work here is done.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Dennis Cole. She is survived by her mother, Dot (Fausett) Cole, Price, Utah; twin, DeOnn (Bryan) Tolbert, Franklin, ID; brother, Lynn, Price, Utah; sister Lana, Lehi, Utah; niece and nephew, Jaycee (Mlnroy) Choi and Nathan Tolbert.

We wish to thank the special professional people in Utah County for the wonderful care given to DeAnn.

DeAnn was buried in the Cliffview Cemetery in Price, Utah on Tuesday, January 31, 2023