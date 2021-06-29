Decisions Face Elmo Town Council

Elmo Town Mayor James Winn welcomed everyone in attendance both online and in person to the monthly council meeting on Wednesday evening. The first item on the agenda was to consider concerns from citizens. Kylie Hansen requested financial support for Heston steer at the Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show. A $100 donation was approved.

Some problems in town maintenance were reported by Tanner Lake via Zoom. Following up from last month’s meeting, a larger American flag, 5’ x 8’, for the cemetery has been purchased and will be put up for special occasions and then taken down and stored at town hall. It was reported that a town resolution about tourism had been sent to the county by email but no reply had been received. Mayor Winn requested that it be sent again.

Discussion about the transforming the tennis court to pickleball courts from last month’s meeting continued. Nets have been purchased and pole installation will be coming. The use of the courts is expected to be heavy as they are very popular.

On the next agenda item, it was decided that a 12-foot fence would be best for the dumpster area and the council stressed that dumping is for Elmo citizens only. Quotes for the fencing have been hard to find and the council will look for more quotes before deciding which company to hire. They also need bids for the park’s sprinkler system.

Resolution 07-07-2021 governing Elmo Town Records Access and Management was adopted as it follows the state’s plan. Elmo Town has $969.27 of CARES Act funding remaining and have been advised by the state to spend it quickly. After discussion about what was allowed by the CARES Act, it was decided that a laptop for the fire department would be the best investment for Elmo Town.

Invitations for the glow run during Horse and Buggy Days are being issued. This will take place at dusk on Friday, Aug. 12. There will be money prizes for the top three finishers in each division. The run will start at the five-way stop in Elmo. T-shirts will also be sold but there will be no fireworks this year.

During the council reports, installing cameras on city property was discussed and considered.