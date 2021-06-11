Dedication of the Good Water Trail *Photo Gallery*

Press Release
On June 5, a large group of the late Lamar Gymon’s friends met at the Wedge Overlook Trailhead in the San Rafael Swell. Together, they shared a delicious breakfast of burritos and fruit provided by Rocky Mountain Lodge.
They were there to dedicate the Goodwater Rim Trail and celebrated around the formal plaque, which is secured to a large rock at the mountain bike trail. Lamar’s son Tim said a dedication prayer. Kim Player shared a short history of how Lamar Gymon, sheriff of Emery County for 36 years, started the MECCA bicycle club.
MECCA stands for “Mostly Emery County Cycling Association.” Many, many people got up and shared funny and heartwarming stories of Lamar.
Lots of precious stories were shared by Karen Dolan, Terry Willis, Gloria Wilson, Alan Kartchner, Luann Bennett, Nanette Sorensen, Rod Player, Charles Coltrain, Tyson Huntington, Melany Weaver, GayLa Guymon and Tim Guymon.