Dee Anna Wardle, 54, was welcomed home on October 6, 2021, by reuniting with family members not seen since their passing.

A person of fierce strength, resilience, courage and perseverance, Dee Anna left an indelible mark on those family that remain. Her husband, daughter, mother, sister, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws and friends will all miss her heartfelt presence.

She loved to sing from the time she was a toddler and belted out “tiny bubbles,” to a beloved uncle visiting from out of state, or, years later, when she started her daughter’s morning by singing to welcome the new day.

Quick to forgive and the first to offer hearth and home, Dee Anna lived life in the present by appreciating the joyful things each day.

Always willing to welcome all, she opened her heart to the discarded dolls of the neighborhood when she was child and continued that outreach well into the final chapter of her life.

This entertainer never missed the opportunity to show the skills she retained from ballet, nor practice a sincere and heartfelt forgiveness when a younger sister ate the frosting of the cake, she backed at 11.

She so loved her family that she spoke to her daughter, Courtney, every day, so that Dee Anna could share those daily joys with Courtney and hear about all of Courtney’s adventures, and, she spoke to her mother, Susan to bring up happy times and happy memories.

Our mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend will be missed by all.

Dee Anna is survived by her husband, Larry Wardle, daughter, Courtney Sanchez Leplat, mother, Susan Maupin, sister, Amy Sanchez Raaz. She was preceded by her father, Roy Valdez and brother, Jeremiah Spainhower.