By Julie Johansen

Even though the turn out was small at the Deer Hunters Ball in Emery on Friday evening, the spirit was strong. A quilt created by Barbara Filipsic featuring the Old Church was raffled and garnered $800 for the Pioneer Church Restoration Project.

The quilt was won by Emery resident Marie Eardley. She plans to have the quilt on display in the Pioneer Church when it is restored.

The annual ball was made possible by the volunteers of the Emery Town Fire Department.