Defending Champions Take Down Emery

The Emery Spartans and San Juan Broncos met for a possible 2A football state championship preview. The teams came into the game as Utah High School Athletics Association (UHSAA) top two ranked teams in the 2A division.

The stage was set on Friday night under the lights in Castle Dale. The Broncos team walked onto the field with an army of a roster, which seemed to be double of Emery’s team. The Spartans would open up the game with a massive 80-yard kick return from Hayden Abrams. Treven Gilbert then found Abrams in the endzone for a fitting end to the drive, as the Spartans would strike first.

The Broncos would respond immediately, bringing back a kick return as well for a touchdown. Bringing the score to 7-7, in the first 40 second of the game. After a punt by Emery and a failed fourth down conversion by San Juan, the Spartans sat in good field position.

Gilbert then found Abrams again for a 22-yard touchdown pass, giving the Spartans back the lead, with another successful PAT from Jadin Atwood. Emery had the lead 14-7, as San Juan was set to try again on offense.

The Broncos marched down the field with some big pass plays, resulting in a 3-yard run for the touchdown to tie the game at 14 apiece. The Broncos defense forced an Emery punt on the next drive. Which they would take advantage of with another drive down the field, gaining the lead, 21-14.

The Bronco defense was again strong and aggressive, forcing the Emery squad to punt once again. San Juan started to show why they are a force to be reckoned with, scoring again after a consistent drive down the field.

The scenario would play out the same with an Emery punt, turned into a San Juan touchdown on the next couple drives. The relentless San Juan defense, as well as the energetic and athletic offense, showed the perks of having a larger roster.

The half would end with the score of 48-14, as the Broncos went on to score 34 unanswered points in the second quarter, making it a tough attempt to try for the comeback. The Spartans ended the night on a positive note, with a great 20-yard touchdown pass from Trygg Jensen to Deacon Mangum. This ended the game with a score of 61-20, San Juan.

Emery will look to shake it off and come back stronger if they may see the Broncos later in the state tournament. Until then, they will have a break this week, drawing a bye week, giving them time to rest up, learn mistakes and heal their wounds.

The Spartans will travel to South Sevier on Oct. 4, for their next game. The Rams are 3-3 thus far in the season. Their last couple games have been a 77-point win over Providence Hall and a loss to the Delta Rabbits, 48-21.