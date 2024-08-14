Defending State Champions Prepare for Another Great Year

The Emery High School Volleyball team had a fantastic 23–24 season, bringing home the 3A state championship. The team went an incredible 29-4, winning 88% of their matches, before they would eventually meet the Morgan Trojans in the final game. The match would end up going five sets. The Lady Spartans determination and will to win brought them the title of champions.

Coach Karl Jensen will take over as head coach of the squad for his first year leading the Emery volleyball team. His assistants will be Abbie Hansen, Trisha Jensen and Shelby Payne.

“I would describe my coaching style as laid-back, I like to give positive feedback and instill confidence in players.” Said Coach Jensen. When asked about who the returning Varsity players are and what they will bring to the table, he continued. “We have seven seniors returning this year that will likely all be starters. Kali Jensen, Jabry Sharp, Kate Nielson and Maleeya Mecham all have quite a bit of varsity experience from last season and they are showing great leadership for the team.”

The team captains this year will be Kali Jensen, Jabry Sharp and Maleeya Mecham.

“Our team has been holding open gym three days a week, followed by two days a week in the weight room for strength training. We also traveled to UVU for team camp in July, which was helpful in determining some areas we need to improve,” said Jensen.

The team will be looking forward to some challenging matches against Canyon View and Carbon, who will both be tough opponents this year. The expectations for the team will be to work hard and improve in practice every day, as well as being relentless in their play on the court and enjoying the game.

Coach Jensen concluded, “some of the values I like to teach my team are a strong work ethic in practice, team unity, communication with coaches and other team members, and respect for everyone at all times.”