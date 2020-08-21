Defense Key in Carbon Victory

The Carbon High girls’ soccer coaches attributed Thursday’s win against Maeser Prep to a stellar performance from the team’s defensive efforts. The Lady Dinos continued their winning ways with the 3-1 victory.

“Our entire team played well, but our defense especially played well and kept a good Maeser team from scoring,” said coach Cynthia Lancaster. Goalie Emma Flemmet led the defense for the Lady Dinos, recording eight saves in the game.

On the offensive side, the Lady Dinos shared the ball well as three different players notched a goal. Ryan Brady, Kacie Brady and Shalyce Rahaula each connected with the net in the 3-1 victory.

Carbon scored twice in the first half to take a 2-1 lead into the break. The Lady Dinos sealed the game with a final goal in the second.

In Region 12, the Lady Dinos lead all teams in scoring with 17 goals in just four games. Richfield is far behind in second with only 10 goals on the season.

The Lady Dinos (3-1) will be on the road for their next matchup as they will travel to take on 2A Millard (2-3) on Tuesday, Aug. 25.