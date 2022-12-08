Defense Propels Lady Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The heavy weight match-up between Grantsville and Carbon turned in to a defensive slugfest before the night was over. Carbon jumped out in front early to lead 14-5 after the opening quarter. The Lady Cowboys then went to their half-court press and effectively slowed down the Dinos. Carbon never figured out the press, which lead to 32 turnovers on the night. Fortunately, the Dinos were also solid on the defensive end, effectively keeping Grantsville at bay. Carbon logged 39 rebounds, 11 steals and six blocks and were opportunistic on their scoring chases. The Dinos closed out the game at the charity stripe to win it 51-43.

Madi Orth had another huge night, going 9-13 (77%) from the field for 21 points and eight rebounds. Amiah Timothy added another 10 points (4-8, 50%) while Haley Garrish tallied nine. Garrish also led the team with 11 rebounds, three blocks and three assists. Others with three assists were Beverly Lancaster, Timothy and Kennedy Williams. The latter was constantly frustrating the Cowboys’ offense and finished with seven steals.

Carbon next loaded the buses for the Fruita Tournament in Colorado over the weekend.