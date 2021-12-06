Delicious Food and Christmas Wishes in Abundance at Breakfast with Santa

Helper City, also known as Utah’s Christmas Town, works hard each holiday season to ensure that the festive spirit is brought to community members and visitors alike.

This tradition was continued on Saturday morning as the annual and ever-popular breakfast with Santa event was hosted. This event takes place each year at the Helper Civic Auditorium, encouraging the community to get out and enjoy a breakfast they didn’t have to prepare.

Pajamas are welcome at this event, where children not only get to fill their bellies with classic breakfast foods, but also get the opportunity to chat with the big guy in red while parents enjoy a meal and crafts.

The breakfast with Santa event is always followed with the final evening of the annual Electric Light Parade.