DELINQUENT NOTICE/NOTICE OF SALE

The Board of Directors of Price River Water Users Association, with its principal place of business at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm. 114, Price, UT 84501 adopted an order on October 5, 2020 to sell Scofield reservoir stock of the shareholders listed below for failure to pay assessment(s) which are now delinquent.

The Scofield Reservoir shares to be sold are as follows:

Miralem Bjelosevic 1.00 share #9938

John B. Brown 6.75 shares #10385 $310.00

Steve & Darlene Bullard 4.75 shares #8872

C&H Properties 2.00 shares #9337

Don Campbell 2.00 shares #9873

Carbon Resources, LLC 2.00 shares #10244

Don & Annabelle Cox 2.15 shares #4336

Gene & Susan Davis .52 shares #9765

Waylon Dalton Davis 2.82 shares #10363

Rusty Dunlap 1.04 shares #10149

Erutimmo, LLC (Shanna Bunnell Tr) 3.00 shares #8543

Robert Evans 5.10 shares #9052

Ronald & Rachel Garff .59 shares #7603

Ronald & Jance Gordon (Mary Jo Martinez) .50 shares #7826

Wendell & Karon Griffin .50 shares #8322

Luis & Lachael Hernandez 1.50 shares #6254

Tammy Kessler 4.00 shares #8170

Raymond Larcher 2.90 shares #204

Jesse Lester ℅ Jose Ruelas 1.00 share #10232

Joe Martinez ℅ Kathleen Palmer 7.00 shares #7194

Nickolas & Nicole Parker 1.00 share #10290

Bene David Pierce .55 shares #10380

Anthony & Destiny Ponzini .25 shares #9206

Mason Rowley ℅ Shalee Johansen .45 shares #5942

In accordance with the Utah Code these shares will be sold at public auction at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm 119, Price, UT 84501 December 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon to pay the delinquent

assessments, late charges, and all costs associated with collection and expenses, if the same are not paid to the Company before the date of sale. If shares are purchased at the auction by the corporation, or a director or officer of the corporation for the benefit of the officer or director, the shares may be redeemed by the shareholder for a period of 30 days after the day on which the shares are sold. To be able to bid on shares, the bidder must be a PRWUA shareholder in good standing with the association or be able to provide certified funds by 4:00 pm on December 4, 2020.

Price River Water Users Assn.

By Sec. Sarah Bradley

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 21, 2020.