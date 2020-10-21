DELINQUENT NOTICE/NOTICE OF SALE

The Board of Directors of Price River Water Users Association, with its principal place of business at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm. 114, Price, UT 84501 adopted an order on October 5, 2020 to sell Scofield reservoir stock of the shareholders listed below for failure to pay assessment(s) which are now delinquent.
The Scofield Reservoir shares to be sold are as follows:
Miralem Bjelosevic 1.00 share #9938
John B. Brown 6.75 shares #10385 $310.00
Steve & Darlene Bullard 4.75 shares #8872
C&H Properties 2.00 shares #9337
Don Campbell 2.00 shares #9873
Carbon Resources, LLC 2.00 shares #10244
Don & Annabelle Cox 2.15 shares #4336
Gene & Susan Davis .52 shares #9765
Waylon Dalton Davis 2.82 shares #10363
Rusty Dunlap 1.04 shares #10149
Erutimmo, LLC (Shanna Bunnell Tr) 3.00 shares #8543
Robert Evans 5.10 shares #9052
Ronald & Rachel Garff .59 shares #7603
Ronald & Jance Gordon (Mary Jo Martinez) .50 shares #7826
Wendell & Karon Griffin .50 shares #8322
Luis & Lachael Hernandez 1.50 shares #6254
Tammy Kessler 4.00 shares #8170
Raymond Larcher 2.90 shares #204
Jesse Lester ℅ Jose Ruelas 1.00 share #10232
Joe Martinez ℅ Kathleen Palmer 7.00 shares #7194
Nickolas & Nicole Parker 1.00 share #10290
Bene David Pierce .55 shares #10380
Anthony & Destiny Ponzini .25 shares #9206
Mason Rowley ℅ Shalee Johansen .45 shares #5942
In accordance with the Utah Code these shares will be sold at public auction at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm 119, Price, UT 84501 December 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon to pay the delinquent
assessments, late charges, and all costs associated with collection and expenses, if the same are not paid to the Company before the date of sale. If shares are purchased at the auction by the corporation, or a director or officer of the corporation for the benefit of the officer or director, the shares may be redeemed by the shareholder for a period of 30 days after the day on which the shares are sold. To be able to bid on shares, the bidder must be a PRWUA shareholder in good standing with the association or be able to provide certified funds by 4:00 pm on December 4, 2020.
Price River Water Users Assn.
By Sec. Sarah Bradley
Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 21, 2020.