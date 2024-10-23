DELINQUENT NOTICE/NOTICE OF SALE

The Board of Directors of Price River Water Users Association, with its principal place of business at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm. 137, Price, UT 84501 adopted an order on October 7, 2024 to sell Scofield reservoir stock of the shareholders listed below for failure to pay assessment(s) which are now delinquent.
The Scofield Reservoir shares to be sold are as follows:
BJELOSEVIC, MIRALEM; Herriman, UT; 1.00 shares
BORYLA, INVESTMENTS CO., LLLP; Parker, CO.; 1.00 shares
CULLISON, PHILLIP & TIFFANY MOYES; Price, UT.; 2.00 shares
DAVIS, WALYLON DALTON; Wellington, UT.; 1.41 shares
DUNLAP, RUSTY; Wellington, UT.; 1.04 shares
GAZELL, BRYAN & AMY; Elmo, UT.; 2.00 shares
HANSEN, GARY & JULIE; Price, UT.; 4.00 shares
JENSEN, JAYME; South Jordan, UT.; 23.20 shares
JOHNSON, DIANNA; St. George, UT.; 1.00 shares
LOPEZ, JENNIFER; Helper, UT.; 0.30 shares
OMAN, MILTON A. LTD C/O DARIN CAINE; Park City, UT.; 1.67 shares
RICH, CAROL & DEBRA BRINKLEY; Wellington, UT.; 4.00 shares
TAYKIN-A-BREAK, LLC; West Valley City, UT.; 1.00 shares
In accordance with the Utah Code a portion of these shares will be sold at public auction at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Price, UT 84501 December 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM to pay the delinquent assessments, late charges, and all costs associated with collection and expenses, if the same are not paid to the Company before December 4, 2024. If shares are purchased at the auction by the corporation, or a director or officer of the corporation for the benefit of the officer or director, the shares may be redeemed by the shareholder for a period of 30 days after the day on which the shares are sold. To be able to bid on shares, the bidder must be a PRWUA shareholder in good standing with the association or be able to provide certified funds by 5:00 PM on December 6, 2024.
Price River Water Users Assn.
By Sec. Ashlee Shorts.
Published in the ETV Newspaper October 23, 2024.