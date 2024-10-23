DELINQUENT NOTICE/NOTICE OF SALE

The Board of Directors of Price River Water Users Association, with its principal place of business at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm. 137, Price, UT 84501 adopted an order on October 7, 2024 to sell Scofield reservoir stock of the shareholders listed below for failure to pay assessment(s) which are now delinquent.

The Scofield Reservoir shares to be sold are as follows:

BJELOSEVIC, MIRALEM; Herriman, UT; 1.00 shares

BORYLA, INVESTMENTS CO., LLLP; Parker, CO.; 1.00 shares

CULLISON, PHILLIP & TIFFANY MOYES; Price, UT.; 2.00 shares

DAVIS, WALYLON DALTON; Wellington, UT.; 1.41 shares

DUNLAP, RUSTY; Wellington, UT.; 1.04 shares

GAZELL, BRYAN & AMY; Elmo, UT.; 2.00 shares

HANSEN, GARY & JULIE; Price, UT.; 4.00 shares

JENSEN, JAYME; South Jordan, UT.; 23.20 shares

JOHNSON, DIANNA; St. George, UT.; 1.00 shares

LOPEZ, JENNIFER; Helper, UT.; 0.30 shares

OMAN, MILTON A. LTD C/O DARIN CAINE; Park City, UT.; 1.67 shares

RICH, CAROL & DEBRA BRINKLEY; Wellington, UT.; 4.00 shares

TAYKIN-A-BREAK, LLC; West Valley City, UT.; 1.00 shares

In accordance with the Utah Code a portion of these shares will be sold at public auction at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Price, UT 84501 December 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM to pay the delinquent assessments, late charges, and all costs associated with collection and expenses, if the same are not paid to the Company before December 4, 2024. If shares are purchased at the auction by the corporation, or a director or officer of the corporation for the benefit of the officer or director, the shares may be redeemed by the shareholder for a period of 30 days after the day on which the shares are sold. To be able to bid on shares, the bidder must be a PRWUA shareholder in good standing with the association or be able to provide certified funds by 5:00 PM on December 6, 2024.

Price River Water Users Assn.

By Sec. Ashlee Shorts.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 23, 2024.