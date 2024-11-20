DELINQUENT NOTICE/NOTICE OF SALE

The Board of Directors of Price River Water Users Association, with its principal place of business at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm. 137, Price, UT 84501 adopted an order on October 7, 2024 to sell Scofield Reservoir stock of the shareholders listed below for failure to pay assessment(s) which are now delinquent.

The shares to be sold are as follows:

BJELOSEVIC, MIRALEM; Herriman, UT; 1.00 shares #9938

CULLISON, PHILLIP & TIFFANY MOYES; Price, UT.; 2.00 shares #10718

DAVIS, GENE & SUSAN; Helper, UT.; 0.52 shares #9765

DENNIS, JOSHUA; Eagle Mtn., UT.; 1.00 shares #10369

HANSEN, GARY & JULIE; Price, UT.; 4.00 shares #8766

OMAN, MILTON A. LTD C/O DARIN CAINE; Park City, UT.; 1.67 shares #9785

In accordance with the Utah Code a portion of these shares will be sold at public auction at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Price, UT 84501 December 13, 2024 at 3:30 PM to pay the delinquent assessments, late charges, and all costs associated with collection and expenses, if the same are not paid to the Company before December 11, 2024. If shares are purchased at the auction by the corporation, or a director or officer of the corporation for the benefit of the officer or director, the shares may be redeemed by the shareholder for a period of 30 days after the day on which the shares are sold. To be able to bid on shares, the bidder must be a PRWUA shareholder in good standing with the association or be able to provide certified funds by 5:00 PM on December 13, 2024.

Price River Water Users Assn.

By Sec. Ashlee Shorts

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 20, November 27 and December 4, 2024.