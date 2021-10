ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery began the 3A State Playoff with a match in Delta against the Rabbits on Saturday. The home team got things going early and quickly went ahead 3-0 by the break.

The Emery offense remained stagnate in the second half, while Delta posed for four more goals. In the end, the Rabbits took care of the Spartans by a score of 7-0 to eliminate Emery from contention.

The Spartans’ season has come to an end with a 3-15 record overall and a 1-7 record in Region 12.