Demolition Derby Stirs Up the Dust

The community flocked to the Carbon County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening to get a little dirt under their nails at the annual Carbon County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Demolition Derby.

Hosted at the end of each summer, the derby is a way to raise funds for the search and rescue team while providing a great amount of fun and entertainment for both those participating in the derby and those in the stands.

As usual, Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood had a vehicle in the mix. His vehicle this year was a Pontiac Grand Am with the official derby name “Jean Claud Grand Am.” The sheriff stated that it served him well as he earned a trophy in the mini main.

“Huge thanks for all of the drivers and fans that came to support last night,” said Sheriff Wood. “Excellent job Carbon County Sheriff Search and Rescue.”

The sheriff then thanked all of the fans that supported the derby, stating that he is blessed to live in such a wonderful community. This year’s Demolition Derby featured 30 cars, a variety of events, a plethora of food options and raffle prizes in a family-friendly environment.