Dennis “Denny” K Judd was born December 13th, 1942, and passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on September 12th, 2022, due to complications after a recent injury. He was born in Standardville, Utah to Donna Alger-Judd and Dell Judd. He married Darla Rosenlof on April 12th, 1982.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, living a life of total devotion to his family. He was strong, caring, loyal, and a true gentleman. He cared for so many people, adopting life-long friends and family along the way. Denny was a true sports fan and athlete. He played football, basketball, and baseball at Carbon High School in Price, Utah. He also played football at the University of Utah. Denny graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Medicine in 1963. After graduating college, Denny spent 46 years dedicated to his career in the Trucking Industry.

Denny is preceded in death by his parents; sister Shirlee Wilstead; and his grandson, Cobey Judd. He was survived by his five children, Deena Ericksen (Jimmy), Shawn Judd (Penny), Nicole Judd, Michael Patience (Kim), Kandace van Heel (Rick); 14 Grandchildren; and 12 Great-Grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 PM at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah.