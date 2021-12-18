Depth Overpowers Braves

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The reigning 2A State Champions were in town on Thursday night to face off against the Lady Spartans. It was evident from the opening tip that both sides were well coached and have become accustomed to success within their respective programs.

It was a tight first quarter as each team made adjustments. The Spartans ended the period ahead 12-8 behind two threes from Brynn Gordon. Emery then caught fire with 21 points in the second to hold a 33-20 advantage.

While North Summit had a couple very talented athletes, they did not have the same depth as Emery. Tambrie Tuttle was in foul trouble the entire game, but Emery did not miss a beat as Daicee Ungerman and Tylee Norton came off the bench to combine for 20 points. In comparison, the Braves only logged two bench points all night. The Spartans eventually wore down the Braves and went on to win 51-40.

Baylee Jacobson led the Emery attack with 15 points while Brynn Gordon had a team-high six rebounds. The Tram Electric Player of the Game was Norton with her 14 points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Spartans (9-2) will next host Juan Diego (0-8) on Tuesday.