Deputy Emery County Attorney Brent Langston Retires

By Julie Johansen

After serving Emery County as the Deputy County Attorney for nearly 23 years, Attorney Brent Langston is retiring. Langston grew up in Hurricane and graduated from Hurricane High School. He then became a school teacher, following in his parents’ footsteps, before serving in Washington County for 13 years as a prosecutor. In 1999, he moved to Emery County to continue his career.

He taught for only a couple years and then studied law at the University of Wyoming. He moved to Emery County when a friend, Judge Manley, persuaded him to do so as he suspected that Washington County was becoming too big. Langston and his wife, Terry, made their home in Ferron. They have four children, 13 horses, four dogs and one cat.

At the Emery County Commission meeting last week, Langston’s working associates sang his praises and spoke about how he had mentored them in their jobs. Many others have expressed their gratitude for his job as a fair, but firm prosecutor.

After retirement, Langston plans to spend more time with his many hobbies, which include golfing, horseback riding, riding four wheelers, camping, fishing and almost anything outdoors. He said he loves Emery County and has no plans to leave.

County officials announced that Aaron Lancaster from Orem has been hired to be the Deputy Emery County Attorney.