Desert Thunder Back to School Race Weekend

Desert Thunder Raceway held the “Back to School” event over the weekend. Following this weekend, the track will host one last event, Sept. 26 through Sept. 28 for the finale of the year, “The Clash”.

Beginning with Friday’s results in the Northern SportMod, Camden Wilson and Kade Dimick both took first in the respective heat classes. In the main event, Wilson was able to move up five spots to claim the victory in the event. David Madill followed in second, Kade Dimick placed third and Jacob Vasquez placed fourth, followed by Shawn Parish, Andy Nelson and Devin Nelson.

In the Hobby Stock event, Payce Herrera went up 12 spots in the main event to secure his win, followed by Race Herrera, Mark Merlen and Linda Merlen. In the IMCA Modified, Wyatt Howard claimed the first place finish in the main event. Howard was followed by Dillion Thomas, Mickey Stubbings and Glen Johansen.

In the Mod Lite event, Jaydun Thomas received the second place finish, followed by Jeff Wood in third and William Hardy in fourth. Jackson Shiew finished first in his heat race in the Sport Compact event. He would come out on top in the main event as well, followed by Austin Vigil in third and Jaylynn Williams in sixth.

In the Open Class event, Ryland Parker claimed the victory, moving up six spots in the race. Mason Gallegos followed in second and Kylar Thomas finished the race in eighth. Rounding out the night’s races, Chaz Nelson claimed the win in the Young Guns event.

Moving on to Saturday, In the IMCA SportsMod, Camden Wilson and Kade Dimick again would get the win in their heat races. In the main, Kade Dimick finished at second overall, followed by Shawn Parish finishing in the third spot. David Madill placed fourth, Camden Wilson grabbed fifth, Jacob Vasquez finished sixth, Andy Nelson placed seventh and Devin Nelson finished at the eight spot.

Payce Herrera would sweep the weekend in the Hobby Stock events, moving up 11 positions on night two for the victory. He was followed by Race Vasquez, Mark Merlen, Jeremy Birch, Cam Shiner and Linda Merlen. In the IMCA Modified main event, Dillion Thomas finished fourth, followed by Glen Johansen, Mickey Stubbings and Kyler Marchello.

In the Mod Lite event, Jeff Wood finished first in the heat race, moving up three positions. In the main, Jaydun Thomas would claim the win, followed by Jeff Wood in third and William Hardy in fourth. In the Open Class event, Mason Gallegos would get the win in the event, as he moved up seven position to land on victory road. Jackson Shiew swept the weekend in the Sport Compact group, finishing the weekend with two wins. Following was Austin Vigil in third and Chaz Jensen would also get the sweep in the Young Guns events.