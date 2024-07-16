Desert Thunder Raceway Back in Action

The Desert Thunder Raceway (DTR) hosted its fan appreciation night over the weekend. Fans were allowed to go on the track and meet the drivers, along with taking photos.

“Thank you Desert Thunder for hosting fan appreciation night and letting us drivers meet all of the kids who look up to us, seeing their faces light up is what it’s all about,” stated driver Jacob Vasquez. The Raceway had taken a temporary break while Shane Weybright, a beloved member of the Desert Thunder Community, was injured and has been recovering in the hospital.

Shane was moved to LTACH, which means he will need extended hospital levels of care that include daily physician oversight, complex care and therapy.

“Thank you for all the prayers, they’re working! His weight is holding steady, his blood pressure is controlled and healing is happening! Specific prayer requests include: strength for continued healing, smooth transition to the new facility, pain and frustration at a bearable level.” shared Shane’s wife, Erin Weybright.

A message to the local driving community from Mason Gallegos, “We would like to continue to pray for Shane and Erin, their family and the DTR family. We missed you and can’t wait to have you back at the track. We will keep you in our positive spirits and will keep sending you prayers! God speed!”

With the fans in the stands, the drivers were set, awaiting the waving of the flag back on their home turf. Starting out the event on Friday in the IMCA Northern SportMod, Kenny Parish and his son Shawn Parish would get the two and three spot in Heat 1. Jacob Vasquez would claim the top spot in heat 2, with David Madill in third. In Heat 3, Kade Dimick finished in first, followed by Dillion Thomas in second. Heading to the main event, Feature 1, Kade Dimick would get his ninth win of the season, moving up nine spots during the race. Following him was Shawn Parish in the second-place car, going up six spots in the race. With Dillion Thomas finishing in sixth, Jacob Vasquez in seventh, David Madill in ninth and Devin Wilson going up four spots to take tenth.

Moving to the IMCA Hobby Stock, Jeremy Birch claimed second in Heat 1, followed by Race Vasquez in the fourth spot. Mark Merlen placed first Heat 2, followed by Payce Herrera in third. In the main, Payce Herrera would finish in second overall in a hard-fought race, followed by Jeremy Birch in fourth, Glen Johansen in fifth, Mark Merlen in sixth and Race Herrera in seventh.

In the IMCA Mod Lite class, Jaydun Thomas would get a second-place finish in Heat 1 as he would prepare for the main. His preparation would pay off as he moved up eight spots in the main, securing the victory on night one. Thomas was followed by John Erickson, placing in the second overall position and Jeff Wood finished at number five. In the Young Guns Sport Compacts, Chaz Jensen claimed second-place in the event.

In the IMCA Sport Compact, Baelie Erickson would get the win in Heat 1, as Jackson Shiew placed first in Heat 2, followed by Cassie Johansen in second. Going in to the main Feature 1, Jackson Shiew raced well, picking up the win, moving up four spots during the race. Cassie Johansen placed in the second position, followed by Austin Vigil in third-place. In the Open Class event, Mason Gallagos would claim the second overall position, finishing up the Friday night races.

On Saturday, with the sun bringing on the heat, the driver stayed focused at the task at hand. In the IMCA Modified, Wyatt Howard was able to race, picking up third overall in the class as he prepared to race in the DTR Late Models later in the night. Howard would get the win in both the Heat race and the Feature 1 in the Late Models, with Bobby Cook placing in third.

In the IMCA Northern SportMod, Kate Dimick grabbed his third straight win in Heat 1, keeping his weekend undefeated. Following him in the heat was Scott Hardman in fourth, Devin Wilson in fifth and Dave Madill in sixth. In Heat 2, Shawn Parish grabbed a win, with Andy Nelson placing second, Dillion Thomas in third and Jacob Vasquez in fifth. Going into the main, Dimick would get the weekend sweep as he continued his dominance, as he moved up nine spots in the race, getting his tenth win of the season. Shawn Parish had a great race, finishing in second-place, as he moved up seven positions in the race. Dillion Thomas would get in for a third-place finish, followed by Jacob Vasquez in sixth, Dave Madill in seventh, Andy Nelson in eighth, Scott Hardman in ninth and Devin Wilson finishing tenth.

Going into the Hobby Stock, Payce Herrera moved up five positions, giving him the Heat 1 win. Glen Johansen followed in third and Jeremy Birch finished fifth. Heading into the main, Herrera would finish in the fourth spot, followed by Mark Merlen in sixth, with Race Vasquez and Cam Shiner moving up for positions to take the tenth and eleventh spots.

In the IMCA Mod Lite class, Jaydun Thoms finished third in Heat 1, followed by Jeff Wood in the fifth spot. Going into the main event, Thomas secured the second-place finish, moving up three spots in the race. John Erickson would finish in fourth and Jeff Wood would get the fifth spot. In the Young Guns Sport Compacts, Chaz Jensen would claim the second-place position in the Feature 1.

Moving to IMCA Sport Compact, Jackson Shiew would get another win in hi Heat, followed by Cassie Johansen in second. Baelie Erickson would also get second in Heat 2. In the main, Jackson Shiew would be the second local driver to pull off the weekend sweep, as he would move up seven positions for the win. Cassie Johansen followed in fourth and Baelie Erickson would get fifth.

Finishing up in the Open Class, Mason Gallegos finished first in Heat 1, followed by Cam Shiner in third, Ryland Parker in the fourth spot and Kolton Thomas in fifth. Kolton Thomas would finish in fourth in Heat 2, heading into the main. Mason Gallegos would get his fifth win of the season, closing out a tough race with Derrick Robinson, who claimed the second-place victory. Kolton Thomas would finish in the fifth spot and Cam Shiner ended the night with a sixth-place finish, ending a fantastic weekend of a very tight knit community, showing much love and appreciation for one another and the sport.