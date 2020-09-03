Desert Thunder Raceway Plays Host to Weekend Competition *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

The Desert Thunder Raceway once again played host to a competition over the weekend. Many vehicles participated with drivers from Utah, New Mexico, Colorado and more.

In the IMCA Modified Feature 1, Zane DeVilbiss of Farmington, New Mexico took position one while Michael Hale of West Valley City followed in position two and Bryan Wordelman of Salt Lake secured position three. For the IMCA Stock Car Feature 1, Ed Henderson of Draper took position one and was followed by Aaron Spangler of Dove Creek, Colorado and Dillion Lawrence of Salt Lake in second and third position, respectively.

Rex Higgins of Bloomfield, New Mexico nabbed position one in the IMCA Northern SportMod Feature 1, followed by Camron Spangler of Dove Creek in position two and JR Herrera in position three.

The IMCA Hobby Stock Feature 1 saw Kyler and Jason Duggins of Farmington in first and second, respectively. They were followed by Emery’s Kamden Bennett in third position. The 305 Modified Feature 1 had Jayden Thomas of Price securing position one, followed by Braiden and Cole Olsen of Price and Helper in second and third, respectively. Sport Stock Feature 1 had Dustin Lindeman of Tabiona in first position, Zachary Seal of Price in second and Zac Stansfield, also of Price, in third.

Stephanie Spangler of Dove Creek took first position in the Bombers Feature 1. She was followed by Hagen Marchello and Colton Thomas of Price in the second and third. Finally, Dakota Berry of Grand Junction, Colorado secured first position in the Dirt Late Models Feature 1. He was followed by Scott Cimfl of Arvada, Colorado in position two and Wyatt Howard of Price in position three.

In conjunction with the many races hosted throughout the weekend, race organizers also took time to honor veterans. In addition to a special program thanking veterans for their service, a fundraiser hosted by the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary took place. Funds raced from the dinner sales at the races will directly benefit veterans in the local area.

“Thanks to everyone who came out,” race organizers shared following the event. “It was a great weekend.”